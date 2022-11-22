PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two exhibits by noted artists are on display in two galleries in Porter Hall, home to the art department at Pittsburg State University, through November.
The University Gallery features “Simulacrum: How to Make Money (While Destroying Photographs),” composed of works by Ariel C. Wilson, through Nov. 30.
The Harry Krug Gallery will feature “Point of Origin: Through the Millennial Lens,” composed of paintings by Natalie Tyree.
Admission to both galleries is free and open to the public. Both are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The university will be closed Wednesday through Friday of this week for Thanksgiving.
