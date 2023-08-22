PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two art exhibits have opened in galleries in Porter Hall at Pittsburg State University.
“The View from Inside,” by Elnora Nokes, is on display in the University Gallery through Oct. 18. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The exhibit is composed of collage and mixed media pieces inspired by the landscape and the forms, textures, colors and shapes of the built environment. Nokes uses personal and found photographs, handmade papers, magazine pages, found objects, and acrylic and watercolor paints to create abstract landscapes and still life collages.
"While Supplies Last," by Evan Stoler, is on display in the Harry Krug Gallery through Sept. 28. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27.
The exhibit challenges viewers to question the textures, patterns and organic entities placed before them. Inspiration is drawn from various crafts involving textiles, wood and paper.
Both galleries are open to the public. The Harry Krug Gallery is open 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. The University Gallery is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.