Local Color Art Gallery, 1027 S. Main St. in Joplin, will host an open house from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, with proceeds from the sale of select art pieces to benefit Ronald McDonald House of the Four States.
The public is invited to bid on art created by 18 local artists. Pieces available for bidding include original paintings, glass and resin art, jewelry, 3D glass, leather works, stained glass, wood turnings and furniture. The full collection can be viewed on Local Color Art Gallery’s Facebook page.
Bids may be placed at the gallery, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or by calling 417-553-0835.
Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. Thursday and do not need to be present to win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.