CARTHAGE, Mo. — The apparent firing of the artCentral director and open seats on its board have created questions about the leadership structure at the Carthage art gallery.
Since the beginning of the year, three members of the nine-member board have resigned or reached the end of their terms. At least one of those former board members may have been involved in the dismissal of director Alice Lynn Greenwood-Mathe.
A disagreement exists about whether she resigned or was fired. She says she was fired without a chance to resolve differences.
When the Globe asked for comment the situation, both former and current members of artCentral's board declined to comment.
Greenwood-Mathe had been the center's director and curator for about nine years. She said that after hearing secondhand about dissatisfaction with her job performance, she reached out to board members to discuss those points. In a letter she wrote April 2, she listed the points and asked to speak about them during an April 12 board meeting.
In the letter, she said she wrote that if they could not get on the same page, then she would prepare to give two weeks' notice. The board considered that a resignation letter, she said.
On April 9, she received a letter saying that the board voted unanimously to "accept her resignation," offering a severance package of $3,000 contingent upon not discussing this disagreement.
Greenwood-Mathe said that former board President Doug Osborne canceled the board's April 12 meeting. She said he offered to meet with her and the board's secretary and treasurer on April 13 to discuss her employment status, but that meeting was also canceled. Osborne resigned soon after, Greenwood-Mathe said.
"Had I gotten the chance to have a discussion with the board, I would have offered to submit my resignation," Greenwood-Mathe said. "That opportunity was not afforded to me."
Osborne, the owner of The Palms Massage and Day Spa, said that he resigned because of time commitment issues. When asked to clarify the date of his resignation or to confirm his role in changing the center's directors, he declined to answer.
Board members Lori Marble and Jackie Boyer also have given up their seats over the past few months.
Marble said she resigned for health reasons but did not specify when her resignation was effective. Boyer said she had let her term lapse in December and did not participate in any board actions since her term expired. Both Marble and Boyer declined to answer questions about the leadership transition.
Alexandra Burnside, current board president, said in an email statement that she could not comment about the dismissal of Greenwood-Mathe because she said it would violate a code of conduct that board members hold. She said that a list of questions from the Globe, asking about the former director's dismissal, would be considered by the board during its next meeting.
"We look forward to talking with our members when the time is right," Burnside wrote. "In the meantime, we are continuing to promote, exhibit, teach and foster the appreciation of fine arts in our community."
ArtCentral is a nonprofit gallery that displays exhibits and runs art classes for students. Its upcoming membership show is set to open June 2, and art camps have been scheduled for July 10-14 and 17-21. It is operated out of the Hyde House, a property donated by the estate of Christine Hyde.
