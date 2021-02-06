ArtCon goes virtual due to pandemic dangers

NEOSHO, Mo. — Due to dangers of the ongoing pandemic, ArtCon 2021 has gone virtual.
This was done “because we wanted to put the safety of our volunteers, guests and the whole community as our first priority,” said Sarah Serio of the Neosho Arts Council, which puts on this annual event. "Still, it's better than a postponement or outright cancellation.
“I think we all want to be together in person, but realize that this large of a crowd isn't the best idea right now. We have gotten a very positive response to the selection of events and activities.”
ArtCon, scheduled for Feb. 11-13, will offer events that are live, interactive and hosted over Zoom.
“We have a wide range of activities for people to take part in, including: trivia nights, game tournament, cosplay contest, virtual artist alley/vendors' room, and panels with special guests,” Serio said.
The decision to go virtual allows everyone the chance “to still see and talk with each other just like we would but in a safe environment,” she said. “We have people joining us who have joined us in person the last two years, and we have people joining from across the U.S. and around the world. We … didn't want to cancel as its something the whole area looks forward to now.”
Another big change is the addition of a third day, which was easily done because of the virtual nature of the convention. This allows for old and new events, ranging from the popular cosplay contest to a virtual Artist Alley and Vendors Room. Concerning the latter, “we have a one-stop shopping platform that allows you to buy from multiple vendors and only have to check out once.
There will also be expanded panels — up to 10 from last year’s two, Serio said.
“We will be talking with ‘Star Trek Discovery's' Noah Averbach-Katz about his work on the show, plus there will be a Q&A session for those joining us to ask questions. We will also be offering autographs — what's a comic con without getting a signed photo? — which will be personalized and mailed to the buyer.”
Other panelists will include Joplin’s Jeremy Haun and his focus on horror comics; Ande Parks — whose comic was recently adapted into the Netflix film, “Extraction,” starring Chris Hemsworth — will be doing live drawings and inking demos with Megan Levens, Charlie Kirchoff and Michael Moreci. Levens will be speaking about their work as artists and writers for the “Star Wars Adventures” comic book. Chelsey Johnson will be overseeing a princess cosplay makeup panel, where she will be transforming live while answering questions via Zoom.
During the event, there will also be trivia contests each night; $20 to enter and the winner could take home as much as $200. There will also be a Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament with winners taking away cash prizes. There will also be a free-to-enter Minecraft Sculpture Build Contest geared toward kids and teens.
The convention has grown each year since 2019. During the first year, Serio said she hoped a few hundred people would show up, but more than 1,000 people walked through the door. That number grew to 1,500 last year.
“We saw people traveling from out of state and up to five hours away to join us,” she said. ArtCon was designed “to support the fine arts that make comics, TV and movies possible, while supporting art, dance, theater and more in our community. I know this year will be different, but I hope we see people attending virtually so we can gather in 2022 in person — which is the goal.”
Overall, “we’re thrilled that we have access and the ability to present a virtual event that looks to be fun for the whole family,” she said.
For details, visit neoshoarts.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.