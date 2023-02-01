NEOSHO, Mo. — Melting snow on Wednesday was a good sign for organizers of a pop culture convention.
"Last year was rough," said Sarah Serio, president of the Neosho Arts Council. "We had lots of snow and ice, and a lot of our vendors couldn't make it. We are liking that the snow is melting now."
ArtCon has dealt with weather and pandemic cancellations that have kept the event from drawing bigger crowds. Despite those challenges since the first event in 2019, the convention has become one of the more successful events of its type, earning a good reputation with attendees and trust from municipal tourism boards.
Saturday's convention features a number of events that fans of sci-fi, fantasy, anime and other entertainment keystones will appreciate, from a Super Smash Bros. tournament to appearances by actors in TV shows and working comic artists.
With good weather and full attendance from vendors expected, organizers are expecting a crowd of 1,000 to 1,500 visiting the convention's 70 booths, panel discussions, gameplay sessions, food trucks and more. It's an event that the cities of Neosho and Joplin granted sponsorships with revenue from hotel-motel taxes, and also earned corporate sponsorship from area businesses.
Serio said that support was an investment not only in the event but also in fine arts.
"The support from Neosho and Visit Joplin, as well as local businesses, means everything," Serio said. "Without that support, we wouldn't be able to have the guests that we have, the venue we have. We wouldn't have the ability to reach outside our own community."
The event includes a cosplay contest that, for the first time, will feature cash prizes for some winners. Cosplay is the activity of dressing up as a character from a fictional work, such as a movie, TV show or video game. Cosplayers who do not compete are welcome to take advantage of a professional photo booth.
Serio said she is most excited about a diverse lineup of panel guests and topics ranging from Q&As with actors to how to make a comic book.
Actors Tessa Mossey and Madeleine Morris will be featured guests. Mossey, known for her role in "The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair," also stars in the TV series "Shadowhunters." Morris is a prolific voice actor who has been featured in several popular anime series.
Comic book artists Jeremy Haun, Cullen Bunn, Buster Moody, Kyle Strahm and B. Clay Moore will also be available to discuss their latest works.
Serio said that Moody and Strahm will also offer portfolio sessions with aspiring artists, where they will give detailed constructive criticism about how to develop skills.
"This is their opportunity to come with a portfolio and sit down with a professional," Serio said. "They can give productive feedback in a safe environment ... to inspire people how to pursue a career in the field."
The event also features gaming sessions. People interested in learning to play Dungeons and Dragons will easily find a group and learn the game. People can also play a number of other board games that will be available.
The Super Smash Bros. tournament is sponsored by Northeast Oklahoma A&M College, and offers two divisions with cash prizes and $1,000 scholarships on the line. Super Smash Bros. is a game commonly featured in esports tournaments.
Organized by the Neosho Arts Council, the pop culture convention strengthens a connection between fans and fine arts, Serio said, noting that cosplay is basically the same type of costuming done on TV sets or on Broadway and that the "Mona Lisa" started as a sketch.
"When I look at a comic book, I see the many hours and many people involved with creating that work," Serio said. "It starts with a script, and that's literature. Then someone draws a sketch, and a sketch is the beginning of every piece of art ever."
