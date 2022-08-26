An official Artemis 1 launch party — the only one authorized by NASA in the Joplin metro area — is set for Monday. There are actually two events, one at 7:30 a.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m., inside the Joplin-based Creative Learning Alliance, 905 S. Main St.
Artemis — in Greek mythology the twin sister of Apollo — is the name of the system that comprises the giant SLS rocket and the uncrewed Orion capsule, with the former boosting the latter to the moon and back on a planned 40-day journey.
If successful, Monday’s launch from Florida will lead the way for future Orion crewed flights of men and women to the moon and to Earth’s neighbor Mars. Humans last visited the moon, walking and driving around on its powdery surface in a lunar rover, in 1972.
“Anyone who is a space nut is absolutely welcome to come,” said Neely Myers, program coordinator for the learning center. While the morning party has already filled up available space — the Artemis 1 launch is set for 7:33 a.m. — the evening party still has spots available for adults and children alike.
“This is a historic launch,” said Myers, who as a youngster attended NASA Space Camp twice. “This is our gateway to Mars, and it is our reentry on to the lunar surface. It is our chance to travel further” into space; “maybe not in my lifetime, maybe not even in my child’s lifetime, but it will happen in the future.”
During both parties, representatives from EaglePicher Technologies will be on hand, showing off batteries that are identical to the ones powering the rocket and the Orion spacecraft beyond Earth orbit.
EaglePicher has been powering space flights since the earliest days, beginning with the launch of the Explorer I, the first U.S. satellite, and on through the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions. Approximately 248 EaglePicher batteries were used during the entire Apollo program, including the seven Apollo moon shots. The final three Apollo missions — 15, 16 and 17 — each carried additional batteries to power an extra day’s stay on the moon.
Most famously, EaglePicher batteries helped rescue astronauts in 1970, following an oxygen tank explosion during the Apollo 13 mission. The company’s batteries provided electrical power for the life support and guidance control systems that brought the three astronauts home.
EaglePicher batteries and power systems have also been used on later space projects, including the Hubble Space Telescope, the International Space Station, on surface rovers on Mars, and many other space missions.
Ducommun, another Joplin-based company, also has delivered “advanced interconnect products” for the SLS booster, according to a company annual report.
“I think that’s very important for our youth, and even our adults, to understand that those things are created right here in our region. I don’t think a lot of people know that.”
There will be many children-based, hands-on activities centered around space exploration during both parties, including playing with space toys in the creative museum’s magic sand, making safe chemical reaction bottle rockets, balloon rockets and stomp rockets, Myers said, plus giveaways of some “really cool swag” — Artemis mission pins, mission patches, SLS rocket-shaped bookmarks and NASA logo stickers supplied by NASA.
“We want to engage people of all kinds with hands-on learning,” Myers said. “We want to see curiosity and play, and we want to make sure kids are not just having fun, but being entertained and educated all in one.”
If Artemis 1 does not launch Monday morning, there are two more launch opportunities: Sept. 2 and Sept. 5, according to NASA officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.