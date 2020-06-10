Today in the Joplin Globe's newsroom, we had story time on the brain — specifically, the room in the library's old location at Fourth and Main streets where story times were held. That room featured portraits of children reading. Those portraits were painted by then director Carolyn Trout, who captured images of children from across the region.
Now, she's reaching out to those kids, who are likely grown now. She would like to reunite those kids with the works of art. Reporter Kimberly Barker has been diving into that story, and we're excited for you to read it in tomorrow's paper.
As for the news of the day: COVID and racial issues continued to command attention. Hours after our report in Wednesday's paper about increasing numbers of positive cases, five new ones in Joplin were reported by the Joplin Health Department Wednesday afternoon.
Nationally: NASCAR made news by announcing a decision to ban the Confederate flag from its races and properties, while President Donald Trump said his administration would "not even consider" changing the names of any of the 10 U.S. Army baseds named for Confederate Army officers.
Keep an eye out tomorrow in our print edition and website for more on those stories, as well as these:
- A man who shot a deputy at a Joplin motel pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges.
- A $4 million grant will help Ozark Center launch a new program dealing with recovery from substance abuse.
- Organizers and volunteers for Kids Fishing Day in Carthage say they are sad about this year's event getting canceled, but are already planning for next year.
We hope you enjoyed delightfully windy weather today, and that the rest of your evening is peaceful and relaxing.
