Today in the newsroom we took a step back to look at the big picture.
A Pittsburg artist has made her home town a canvas for large-scale murals. Jenna Spencer has four new murals planned over the next few months.
We'll have more about her work, what she has painted over the last five years and what she plans to paint in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A proposed agreement Joplin City Council members will consider for renovating the Olivia Apartments.
- A man found guilty on four counts of child sexual abuse.
- The latest on winter weather, and how it's likely to get colder before it gets warmer.
That last bullet point chills us. We hope you are warm and safe tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.