Eric Haun paints a Joplin heart mural on the Freeman Liquidators Warehouse on Thursday evening in Joplin. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we observed a unique expression of city pride.

Artist Eric Haun is painting a series of heart-shaped murals on brick walls downtown. Each mural depicts a spirit of love for Joplin in an array of vivid colors.

