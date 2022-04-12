PITTSBURG, Kan. — An artist’s reception and the launch of a new business is planned for Pittsburg resident Paul Walden from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Root Coffeehouse, 402 N. Broadway.
Walden was diagnosed with autism when he was 3 and was still nonverbal at age 4.
“One day, while painting at the table with his older sister, something clicked,” said his mother, Ellie Walden.
Through vocational rehabilitation and with the help of Wes Benson, a working artist in Kansas City who has tutored him for four years, Walden has thrived.
Now 26, he paints in acrylics, and his favorite subjects are iconic places and landmarks, such as the Great Wall of China and the London Bridge. He has even painted Russ Hall at Pittsburg State University
The reception will feature free coffee, tea, lemonade and cookies; it is open to the public. Walden and Benson will be on hand to meet guests and sell his works.
The reception also will mark the official start of his new business, Paul Walden Creations. His mother said she hopes it will allow him to live as independently as possible.
Walden's work will remain on display April 24-29 at Root Coffeehouse.
