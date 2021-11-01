Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at what will be in bowls later.
Similar to an effort in Joplin, an Empty Bowls fundraiser has kicked off in Pittsburg. Artists created bowls that will be auctioned off in January, in order to benefit local food banks.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Details for the upcoming Christmas parade in Joplin.
- Actions taken during tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- A roundup of ballot issues for Tuesday's election.
If you are a Chiefs fan, we hope you enjoy the game tonight, and hope it is offensive in a good way (the Mahomes throwing for five touchdowns way). Have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.