NEOSHO, Mo. — Two buildings in Scenic Park at Main and Jefferson streets will get more than one fresh coat of paint.
The Neosho City Council reached a consensus during its Tuesday meeting to proceed with the painting of murals on a restroom and concessions stand.
The murals will be painted by members of the Neosho Arts Council, the organization supplying the paint for the project. Parks department employees will apply a white base coat first, according to the consensus reached by the council.
Sarah Serio, president of the arts council, said the project has been in the works for a while. City officials pitched the idea as part of a beautification effort, she said.
The design for the murals, developed by Monett High School art teacher Elizabeth Wallsmith, will feature plenty of flowers to highlight the city's historic flower boxes. The design will also feature native plant species and pollinators such as bees and birds.
"The design is intended to be fun, kid- and family-friendly, and inspirational for the Flower Box City," Serio said.
Work is not expected to begin until the spring, she said, although the group will be ready to move if an opportunity presents itself.
Murals around Neosho remain a priority for the arts council, even though it had to adjust those priorities this year.
"We still have our mural restoration project as one of our big goals," Serio said. "Unfortunately, the pandemic didn't allow us to move forward with that, so we pivoted to this after the city requested it."
In other business, the council gave final approval to renewing its annual contract with the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce for tourism-consulting services.
The contract, worth $20,000, calls for the chamber to promote and publicize community events that draw visitors from other areas, with quarterly updates of how the money is spent.
