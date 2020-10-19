On a gray day across Joplin we focused on sunny news from an arts organization working to build a new performing arts center.
Officials with Connect2Culture announced they had surpassed a $16 million fundraising goal for the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex, and pushed that goal up to $17.5 million. More than 260 businesses, individuals, foundations and community organizations have committed more than $16.2 million for the center's construction.
We'll have more about that center in tomorrow's edition of the Globe, as well as reports about:
- Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting, which has final approval of the budget on the agenda.
- How the pandemic is affecting Halloween trick-or-treating.
- Would you believe that the Chiefs have been playing football this afternoon? We'll have the results from the team's game against the Buffalo Bills.
We hope your Monday went smoothly and that you have a relaxing evening.
