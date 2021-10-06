The First Thursday ArtWalk is set to take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Joplin.
A kickoff ceremony will take place from 5 to 5:30 p.m. for National Arts & Humanities Month at Spiva Park.
Club 609, 609 S. Main St., will feature painter Paula Giltner and her art students in the exhibit “Arrival.” There will be a meet-and-greet with Nathan Box, Roger Wade, Bonnie Young, Cher Jiang, Barb Hicklin, Linda Francisco, Connie Caldwell, Stacy Heydt and Mary Ott.
Beast & Barrel, 530 S. Main St., will feature nature photographer Koral Martin and her show “All the Colors of Earth.”
Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., will feature multimedia artist Jade Henning and her exhibit “Jade Henning: The Portrait Project.” Works in the gallery include those from Linda Teeter, Kristin Girard, Merlen White, Helen Kunze and others. Songwriter Olivia Teeter will provide music on her ukulele.
Ron Erwin and Thao Bguyen Photography, 411 S. Main St., will showcase photography from their travels and other subjects and genres.
Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave., will feature painter Liz Darling in the back room. There also will be photography by Mary Ann Soerries and Shawn Riley, and paintings by Misty White, Brittney Spradling and Connie Griffiths. Music will be provided by the Ozark Bards.
M&M Bistro, 612 S. Main St., will feature music by singer-songwriter Dawn Sticklen on guitar.
