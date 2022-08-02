Joplin's monthly ArtWalk will take place Thursday evening.
The schedule includes:
• Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St.: ArtWalk artists in the foyer are painter Rachel Cabral and mixed-media artist Brooks-Elizabeth Billings. Showing in the Main Gallery is “Rhapsody: the Urban Fantasy Paintings of Rob Mango.” The Regional Gallery is showcasing the Local Color artists show, which is celebrating 150 years of Joplin in “Reflection of Joplin.” The Upstairs Gallery is displaying paintings by Local Color students under the same theme.
• Joplin Avenue Coffee Company, 506 S. Joplin Ave.: Amber Mintert will showcase her mixed-media works in “Patterns in Life.” At 5:30 p.m., guests will have the chance to meet her in the back room. Other ArtWalk participants include photographer Shawn Riley and painters Jared Cox, Mandy Stanley, Deana Markus, Ashley Williams, Cindy Griffiths and M. Bradley Peters. Music will be performed by Tough Luck Chuck.
• Club 609, 609 S. Main St.: Jim and Diana Bray will be available for their show, “The Vanishing Landscape.” Their reception starts at 5:30 p.m.
• Beast & Barrel, 530 S. Main St.: Painter Justin Kidston will showcase his colorful landscape paintings with mysterious sci-fi effects in his show, “Monolith.”
• Plant Parenthood, 528 S. Main St.: Plants are available for purchase along with artwork from local artists Marta Churchwell, Merlen White, Daria Claiborne, Connie Miller and Brent Skinner. Meet the artists from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St.: The paintings of magic, nature and the divine feminine by Liz Darling will be on display in her show, “Prayer to the Earth.” A reception will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Music will be performed by Vagabond Grove.
• Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen Photography, 412 S. Main St.: On display will be colorful landscapes and their residents from the couple’s many journeys abroad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.