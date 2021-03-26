Arvest Bank will close 31 of its more than 270 branch locations this summer, the company announced this week.
Scheduled for closure are bank locations inside the Walmart Supercenter at 2623 W. Seventh St. in Joplin; inside the Walmart Supercenter at 3200 Lusk Drive in Neosho; at 202 W. Main St. in Noel, where the ATM will remain; and at 24832 Highway 39 in Shell Knob.
More than one-third of the facilities scheduled to close are limited-service branches, and the vast majority of impacted branches are in markets with other nearby branches available to customers, Arvest said in an announcement on its website.
The closures are necessary because of shifting trends in customer behavior, Arvest said. Through an in-depth analysis, the company has recorded a shift in the balance between branch transactions and digital banking.
Also part of the plan for Arvest locations is the construction of eight new facilities and 15 remodeling projects over the next 12 to 18 months. The bank also plans to deploy 38 additional ATMs throughout its network; these machines, with the Live Teller function, will allow customers to have face-to-face communication with tellers via a video screen, as well as standard ATM capabilities 24 hours a day.
A limited number of employees will be affected by these changes, Arvest said, and the company will help where possible to redirect them to other roles at Arvest locations.
