Arvest Bank will host a free, contactless shredding event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the branch located at 2023 E. 32nd St. in Joplin.
Shredding will be provided at no charge, but monetary donations for Million Meals are welcome. The Million Meals campaign aims to support local food-insecure families; every dollar raised through the initiative provides the equivalent of five meals to area families. Food donations will not be accepted.
People may bring personal and financial documents to be shredded and recycled. Staples, paper clips, binder clips do not need to be removed. Manila folders will shred, but all paper should be removed from binders. Shredding will not be available for three-ring binders, cardboard, plastics, hard drives, computer discs or copies.
Participants should place boxes in the vehicle trunk and observe all signage and traffic direction. Arvest associates will direct the flow of traffic and unload all items to be shredded from vehicle trunks.
In addition, hot dogs, chips and a drink will be available for purchase on-site, with proceeds also going to Million Meals.
Area residents may support Million Meals through May 28 by making monetary donations at Arvest branches and drive-thrus in Joplin, Neosho, Monett, Carthage, Lockwood, Lamar, Nevada, Webb City, Miami, Oklahoma, and Pittsburg, Kansas, or by calling 866-952-9523. Arvest customers also can donate via the Arvest Go mobile application.
