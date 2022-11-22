A gift from the Arvest Foundation to the Mercy Health Foundation will help Mercy Hospital Joplin care for more of the tiniest area residents with the most up-to-date technology available.
Officials with Arvest gathered Tuesday in Mercy Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit to present the Mercy foundation with a $5,000 check which will help purchase a new infant warming bed for the care of infants and babies with a variety of ailments, including the wave of respiratory infections that has swept through the community in recent days.
“As you’ve all seen, babies are sick with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), and we’re caring with them in multiple places in the hospital as well including the NICU,” said Kim Schoech, director of women's and children's services at Mercy Hospital Joplin. “So our equipment needs have risen and we just want to say thank you so much for investing in us, and the future and the well-being of all these patients we take care of.”
Schoech said the donation will pay for approximately a third of the cost of a radiant warming bed, a bed used in a number of places of the hospital, including the neonatal intensive care unit, the birthing unit and the emergency room.
“They serve a multitude of uses,” Schoech said. “The primary use of them is to keep our babies warm, whether that be someone who’s in the NICU or someone in the nursery or a baby that’s brought into the emergency room. This bed has the ability to provide breathing, provide oxygen, provide suction. It has a scale to monitor the baby’s weight.”
Rebecca Dunham, with the Arvest Foundation, said Kim Shriver, with the Mercy Foundation, employees at Arvest were excited to help with a need in the NICU.
“When she presented a list to us of needs that Mercy had and she mentioned NICU, who doesn't want to be a part of something like that?” Dunham said. “Especially at this time of Thanksgiving and knowing what’s going on in the world of infants and children. It is just an honor and a privilege to be able on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to present these funds to you today. Thank you for everything that everyone at Mercy does for our community, and we’re proud to be a partner in that.”
Schoech took the people attending the donation ceremony on a tour of the NICU and showed them a bed similar to the one that will be bought with the donation.
She said RSV is a serious problem in the Joplin area and around the country. It’s serious enough that she encouraged anyone with a new baby to stay home as much as possible and avoid crowds, even on the holidays.
Austin Hyslip, with Arvest, said local employees of Arvest decide how its foundation's money is spent locally.
“It’s not some big grand huge organization,” Hyslip said. “It literally was people right down 32nd Street.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.