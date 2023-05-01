Sheila Whitehead has been named the new mortgage loan manager for the Joplin region by Arvest Bank.
Whitehead, a Seneca native, has been in the financial industry for nearly 25 years. During her career, she’s served customers as a bank teller and branch manager before stepping into mortgage in 2011.
“I love helping people achieve goals like getting into a house they never thought was possible,” Whitehead said in a statement. “I’m excited to continue that work, and I look forward to helping Arvest customers find mortgage solutions that work for them.”
