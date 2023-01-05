If you are among the millions of Americans who need a health insurance plan through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, be aware — the open enrollment deadline for 2023 coverage is coming up on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Coverage would begin on Feb. 1. Missing the deadline would mean that individuals couldn't receive health care coverage through the marketplace unless they qualify for special enrollment periods later in the year.
To help the community with navigating the dozens of plans available through the marketplace, Freeman Health System offers a free program called Eligibility Partners, staffed by six people who are licensed with the state of Missouri in insurance exchanges, said Lisa Apfelbaum, director of patient financial services.
"We're finding a lot of people logging in to HealthCare.gov, but they don't make that final choice (of a health plan) because it's a little overwhelming," she said. "Trying to understand and navigate what a plan is and what it offers ... we've got expertise to help answer those questions that come up and try to narrow down those plans that really fit them."
Anyone needing assistance with finding and selecting the plan that works best for them can make an appointment with an Eligibility Partners staff member by calling 417-347-8888. Individuals do not need to be Freeman patients to participate, and there is no fee involved, Apfelbaum said. Appointments can be made during daytime, evening and weekend hours.
Residents eligible for an ACA health plan are those whose income is at least 101% of federal poverty guidelines, Apfelbaum said. They may have a job that is part-time, or a job with an employer that doesn't offer affordable health insurance, she said.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reports that 4 out of 5 HealthCare.gov enrollees will be able to find a plan for $10 or less after tax credits that were made available through the Inflation Reduction Act, which took effect last fall. More than 90% of enrollees will have access to options from three or more insurance companies when they shop for plans, according to government agency.
Nearly 11.5 million people nationwide had signed up for a health plan through the marketplace as of Dec. 15, the Biden administration announced last month. That marked an 18% increase from mid-December 2021, government officials said.
There's another benefit to seeking a marketplace health plan: If someone discovers they qualify for Medicaid, their ACA application can be sent directly to that government agency, Apfelbaum said. Medicaid enrollment also remains open without a deadline, she said.
Apfelbaum said people who have health insurance generally are able to take better care of their health, remain employed and maintain a good quality of life.
