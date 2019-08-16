NEOSHO, Mo. — As city officials continue working on the budget for the next fiscal year, which starts in October, concern is growing that revenues may not be enough.
City department heads are finding ways to cut costs in order to give limited salary increases to staff members. The city has no major capital improvement projects planned. New housing developments all across the city and interest from business developers offer some encouragement of future economic activity.
But city leaders say that may not be enough to stave off dwindling sales tax revenues.
"I think that council has some tough decisions coming up," said David Kennedy, interim city manager. "I would foresee that during the next two work sessions is when the council is going to start looking at shortfalls and decide whether to make additional cuts for a balanced budget."
They will know more over the next few weeks — city staff members are expected to present estimated revenues and anticipated expenditures for fiscal year 2020 in one of two more work sessions. The council is expected to consider its first draft of the budget during its first regular meeting in September.
Neosho's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. For fiscal year 2019, the city approved a budget with about $21.1 million in expenditures and about $20.5 million in revenues, working off of a 7% increase in sales tax revenue, according to city documents.
Council members have met in two work sessions so far to study aspects for a new budget. Earlier this month they focused on the municipal court and the police and fire departments. On Thursday, they dived into other city departments, including water administration, the street department, recycling center, fleet maintenance and more.
Mayor William Doubek said department heads are working on ways to save money in order to provide cost of living salary adjustments for some city employees.
But during several of its previous regular meetings, members of the council have expressed concern about raising money to handle projects.
"Our local businesses have taken big hits, and some have even closed, because of internet sales," Doubek said. "That lowers the income that we have as a community to get things done."
A use tax is hoped to help recover some of those lost revenues. The council is asking voters to pass a 2.5% use tax in November on out-of-state or internet-based purchases.
Use taxes have been proposed by several cities across the region. Intended to mirror a city's sales tax rate, they apply only to purchases that are made via the internet or other out-of-state purchases.
Kennedy said many cities across the country are having the same issue with sales tax revenues as Neosho.
"It's just like how we had a 911 tax on landlines, but not many people have landlines anymore," Kennedy said. "What we're seeing is an overall trend. Because of so many online sales, we're losing out on sales tax revenue, and that reduces the revenues for the general fund."
Doubek said that city must do a better job of educating and explaining the need for the tax this time. Voters rejected the measure in April.
The proposed fiscal year 2020 budget does not bank on that tax, Doubek said. If it passes, then the city can look at additional upgrades, such as eliminating leakage in its water system, repairing roads and upgrading parks facilities, as well as mitigating some flood-prone areas.
