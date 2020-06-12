Could a list of tips help bridge a gap between reopening the economy and limiting the spread of COVID-19?
That question may be partially answered: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today posted a series of long-awaited tips for reducing the risk of catching the novel coronavirus. A second set of tips addressed organizing and attending big gatherings such as concerts, sporting events, protests and rallies.
Dealing with the coronavirus dominated another day in the Globe's newsroom, as we contrasted that list of guidance with rapidly growing numbers in Jasper and Newton counties, as the city of Joplin announced eight new cases Friday. That number is presumed to include a student of Joplin's summer school program.
Editions of The Joplin Globe over the weekend will cover much more about the disease and its impact throughout the area:
- You'll find updates in Saturday's and Sunday's editions, as reporter Debby Woodin and others do a deep dive in this week's increasing numbers.
- Lucas Davis talked to people protesting about racial inequity in law enforcement during the pandemic, including some of the steps they take to limit the spread.
- The biking business is booming these days. Editor Andy Ostmeyer pedals into the revival.
We wish you good health this weekend. Stay safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.