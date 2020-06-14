While large COVID-19 outbreaks in major U.S. cities headlined the news in April and May, Joplin-area residents settled into stay-at-home orders waiting on something to happen here.
After weeks of cases trickling in, area health departments suddenly found themselves stretched within the past week to meet the demand of fast-growing caseloads that tripled in number in Jasper and Newton counties.
Hospitals that had empty COVID beds for at least a month saw them filled in the past two weeks.
“I think we now are just seeing what other areas have seen,” said Dr. Dennis Estep, chief medical officer of Freeman Health System. “From what I have been seeing, the rural areas are just now seeing some increased cases, where the big cities have kind of hit their peak. If you look back at the original predictions, we are right on schedule for when we were supposed to peak. We are supposed to peak in mid-June. We’re just seeing it here now.”
Estep believes there are a variety of factors feeding the swell. The end of last week marked the end of the 14-day incubation period the virus needed to develop if people were exposed during Memorial Day weekend activities, and there are outbreaks in some area meat processing plants where people work closely together.
Case counts
Joplin reported its first case on March 23 and then saw occasional positives, hovering at a dozen for weeks until June 2. Since then, confirmed cases rose to 39, including a Joplin summer school student.
Cases overseen by the Jasper County Health Department soared from 24 to 74 in less than two weeks. Numbers in Newton County shot up from 16 on June 1 to 77 on Friday.
“All week, the numbers have been increasing,” said Larry Bergner, Newton County health director. “It’s keeping us busy.”
The city and county health departments do more than make a record of the case numbers. They also trace the contacts of those infected to notify them and determine whether they were exposed and need to be quarantined. Then they monitor the status of those isolated with the virus and quarantined for 14 days to watch for any signs that the virus has been contracted.
With those 77 lab-confirmed Newton County cases, there were 261 people placed in 14-day quarantine or isolation, and 87 have been released, Bergner said. The department is currently following the status of 171 people involved in the cases.
When asked if the department has enough staff to keep up that volume of work, or more if additional cases develop, Bergner said, “If the numbers were to keep going, something we might consider is hiring part-time workers or volunteers to do the contact work.”
Newton County is not experiencing a large number of cases in any one town or sector.
“Most of them are scattered throughout the county,” Bergner said. “We have a segment of the population that we are seeing an increase in cases. We have some that come from factory settings but really only a handful. We are really happy where we stand as far as the factories” with no large outbreaks, he said.
Health department capacity
The health departments for Jasper County and Joplin have enough staff to handle to handle the current caseloads, their directors said.
“Right now, we are keeping up. It takes pretty much all of our staff. We have people pulled in to help. It’s taking pretty much our entire staff’s time, and our staff is having to work a fair amount of overtime,” said Tony Moehr, Jasper County health director. “We’re looking at options of bringing in more people to do contact tracing.”
The county received some funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that could provide more staff if needed.
Moehr, too, said cases in the county are widespread, but there are some pockets.
Some cases are spread among workers at a Butterball location in Carthage and their families and friends.
“We have had a small number of positive cases of COVID-19 at our Carthage facility,” said a spokesman for Butterball in an emailed reply to Globe questions about the situation in the turkey processing plant. “We have been in contact with the individuals, and they are currently in self-quarantine at home. Per our protocol, we are notifying any employees identified through contact tracing as having been in prolonged close contact with the individuals who confirm positive, and all employees throughout the facility are notified when an employee tests positive for COVID-19. We are working with the local health departments on this matter.”
When asked what steps the company has taken to control an outbreak, the spokesman said, “In recent months, we have made efforts at all of our plants, including our operations in Carthage, to slow the spread of the virus, such as strict sanitization protocols, social distancing everywhere possible, daily temperature screenings and surgical-style face masks. We will continue to aggressively pursue initiatives that best protect our teams while they are at work. We continually evaluate our internal protocols to ensure we’re drawing from the latest guidance from the CDC and USDA as this crisis evolves.”
When asked if the company had considered mass testing of all of its employees, the spokesperson said that is not something that health authorities have suggested.
Reasons for the spread
But at Freeman, “we have seen a significant increase in positives, more than we saw in March, April and May,” Estep said. “It has been isolated to a couple of areas. There has been a significant number in the Noel and McDonald areas, and more in the Carthage area. There’s been a few over into Kansas.”
One reason for the outbreak now, Estep believes, is that “we are at two weeks after Memorial Day. Things did become more lax the first of June,” when the city moved to the second step in its reopening plan.
“You go into stores and nobody’s wearing a mask,” he said.
Estep said the hospital has seen an increase in admissions the past two weeks for COVID treatment.
Age groups being affected are varied, Estep said, describing it as “everything 21 to 87. Most in that (are) in the 45- to 55-year-old age range, which is a different picture than what we saw earlier,” when older people were hospitalized.
There were 15 patients in Freeman’s COVID unit on Thursday; 11 were positive cases, and four were pending cases being monitored by the hospital because they were having symptoms of the illness.
The unit has 16 beds.
“That’s expandable if we needed it,” Estep said.
There were six COVID inpatients at Mercy Hospital Joplin on Thursday, though one was expected to be released soon, a spokesman said. There are available beds in the hospital’s COVID unit, and all the hospital’s rooms can be equipped for isolation if needed, the spokesperson said.
Joplin health workers
Joplin’s city health director, Dan Pekarek, said he has shifted most of the staff at that department into COVID functions, forming teams to track the cases the department handles involving Joplin residents and their contacts. He couldn’t say how many cases it would take to outpace the staff.
“I don’t know there is a magic line in the sand,” he said. “You can have a case that has only two contacts that is easy to deal with or a case with 15 or 20 contacts. Sometimes it’s easy to reach people; sometimes it takes multiple phone calls to reach people. There can be a whole set of variables with every single case. With the increases we’ve seen lately, we’re managing, but it’s hard.”
The department is looking at plans for how to handle the caseload in six to nine months if numbers continue to climb.
“The state has indicated it was going to come up with a contact tracing plan,” Pekarek said. “They have been working on it. We’re hopeful for some assistance from the state.”
Right now, health workers are racking up overtime, and the city and county departments are meeting to discuss strategies to deal with case management. But the public has a job to do, too, all of the health officials said.
“I think the biggest thing to emphasize is I want people to be calm,” Estep said. “If they are symptomatic, they can be tested. Freeman still has their hotline, which they can call. We’re still doing a drive-thru for testing, so that’s still available for people. We’re also reaching out and trying to work with different companies and testing their people through our OccuMed and our Screen Team, depending on how the company wants to do it.
“We also have the ability at this point of antibody testing. Anybody who wants to have antibody testing can have antibody testing done,” he said.
Antibody tests are done at OccuMed, and insurance is not filed. The cost is $70.
“We are trying as much as possible to have all the types of testing available to people. Watch for symptoms, but if you’re asymptomatic, social distance, wash your hands and wear a mask when you’re out in public,” Estep added.
Pekarek said that the only tools residents have to try to prevent virus spread are those that health officials have been encouraging for weeks: social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks.
Said Moehr: “Please remember social distancing, and if you’re sick, stay at home. We are not going to be able to get a handle on this if we don’t do those things.”
Bergner, in Newton County, said, “I still want to stress that we need to continue socially distancing. I know that (Gov. Mike Parson) is releasing restrictions next week, but I would caution citizens that we need to be diligent to follow social distancing guidelines and to protect yourself and your neighbors as well.”
He said there is good news as well as the news of the spike in cases: “We have received well over 800 negative test results (in Newton County). We have 77 total positive but well over 800 negative. But even with that good news, I want to caution the public that we do have that spike and to take proper precautions.”
In Northwest Arkansas
In nearby Benton and Washington counties in Northwest Arkansas, which encompass Bentonville, Springdale, Rogers and Fayetteville, each have more than 1,000 cases and climbing.
Officials with the Washington Regional Medical System last week described the situation there as “a serious public health emergency.”
In a statement, the medical system said: “We believe it is of great importance that every member of our community hear the message that it is critically important to take the recent surge in COVID-19 cases seriously. In the early days of the pandemic, we saw a tremendous outpouring of support for health care workers. Here is what the community can do to help us now — wear a mask when out in public, practice social distancing, regularly wish your hands, avoid large gatherings and stay home when you are sick.”
