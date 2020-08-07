WEBB CITY, Mo. — The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing more families to stay home — they can’t go on long vacations, parents are working from home, schools have been physically closed since March — so families are turning to activities they can do together while at home.
One activity that has taken off locally is bicycling.
Debra Johnson, owner of Bicycle Specialists along with her husband, Perry Johnson, said until short supplies from manufacturers cut them off, sales were booming in new bicycles, parts and accessories.
“Right now, cycling is huge,” Johnson said. “In the month of April, we had a stellar month, sold a ton of bikes, did a lot of repairs. Now we’re at a dead standstill because there’s not a bicycle company out there that has any bicycles to order.”
Johnson, an avid cyclist herself, said local trails such as the Frisco Greenway Trail through Webb City and Joplin, and the Ruby Jack Trail from the Kansas State Line to Carthage, are bustling with bicyclists.
“The Frisco Greenway Trail was amazingly busy; it was awesome to see so many people out,” she said. “It’s still busy. It’s a beautiful little jewel we have running through our city. I wish there were more like it. We’re within, I believe, 2 miles of having the Ruby Jack Trail from the Kansas state line to Carthage.”
Safety takes precedent
With the increase in the number of cyclists on the roads and trails, safety becomes something that needs to be promoted and emphasized.
Trey Wadell, a band teacher at Carl Junction who lives in Pittsburg, Kansas, said he pushes bicycle safety with his kids every time they hit the road.
He was in the Bicycle Specialists shop on Thursday with his 5-year-old son, James.
“We’ve been going quite a bit this summer,” Trey Wadell said. “James started riding without training wheels about two years ago. We got up to some sizable distances with him this summer. He’s done 8 or 9 miles in a day.”
Wadell said they have the safety talk every time they hit the saddle.
“We wear helmets every time we get on a bike,” he said. “We make sure we’re looking for cars, and we always talk about what to do before you cross a road or staying to the side and all those things. We talk about those every time we go for rides. It’s instilled in him how important safety is.”
Wadell said an incident he witnessed involving his sister seared the need for safety into his head.
“When I was younger, my sister went down someone’s driveway and there was a mailbox and she hit her head really hard,” he said. “Fortunately, she had a helmet on but it ripped the helmet apart, so pretty much ever since then I definitely believe in helmets.”
James Wadell seems to have gotten the message too.
“The helmet keeps me safe,” he said. “It’s not uncomfortable, only when there’s sweat in it.”
Personal experience
Debra Johnson, a bicycle rider for most of her life, said it took a personal experience of her own more than 30 years ago to convince her of the importance of helmets.
“I was crossing Range Line on 32nd Street and three young men in a vehicle were making a right turn, and as they did, they started touching my back wheel,” Johnson said. “At that time, Wyatt’s was there at 32nd and Range Line, so I preloaded the front of that bike, popped over that little lip to get in there, and as I did they touched my rear wheel and it slid me across the parking lot. My husband took me to the hospital because I was starting to change all kinds of colors, but they said there was no concussion, so I am a hard-headed German.”
Johnson said she wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time, but the incident convinced her to buy her first helmet.
“From then on, helmet is No. 1,” she said. “I have a knot on my head from 32 years ago that’s still there. I sell a lot of helmets with that knot. Helmets are No. 1 when it comes to safety because you only have one brain.”
Johnson said choosing a helmet that fits correctly is vital for the helmet to do its job.
“To have it placed in the correct position, you put one finger between your eyebrow and where the bottom of the helmet is, that places the helmet in the correct position on your head,” Johnson said. “As far as the tightness, is should be snug so that when you shake your head, it doesn’t wiggle. The straps should be in a Y shape, and the slider on the strap should fit just under your ear right where your mandible is. The strap should be roughly two fingers, you should be able to put two fingers under the strap under your chin.”
Johnson said knee and elbow pads are an option as well, although bumps and scrapes are a painful part of the fun for many people on bicycles.
“If you feel that’s a necessity, we have them,” she said. “Most of the time, that’s not something you see unless it’s on a child, and even kids aren’t doing those too much. When you get scraped up, you're a kid. I have lots of scrape-ups.”
Checking the bike
Bicycle safety also means making sure the bike itself is safe and well-maintained.
Johnson said she recommends following the ABCDEs of bicycle safety.
ABC means check the air pressure in the tires, the brakes and the chain for tightness.
“If you have a worn or stretched chain, it will cause damage to other components on the bike,” she said. “Those are the important parts.”
The D and E in bicycle safety are the derailleur, which changes the gears on the bicycle, and “everything else,” Johnson said.
She said while riding, especially on the road, people need to be aware of everything around them because most drivers are not always watching for bicyclists.
“If you come to a stop sign and there’s someone stopped there, they’re not going to look for you. They’re looking at that truck coming down the road behind you, so you wave at those people,” Johnson said. “You may not know who they are but you wave at them and then they’re going to turn around and give you a funny look, and you smile and know they saw me.”
Online
The American Academy of Pediatrics has a “myths and facts” page about bicycle safety and children on its website. Go to https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-play/Pages/Bicycle-Safety-Myths-And-Facts.aspx for more details.
Debra Johnson said her shop, Bicycle Specialists, is a member of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, which has a website at https://www.nationalmtb.org with information about how to get kids involved in cycling. There’s also a Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League with a website, http://www.missourimtb.org.
