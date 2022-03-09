Today in the Globe newsroom we continued coverage of an incident that resulted in the death of a police officer and the suspect who killed him.
Three police officers were wounded in a Tuesday shooting. On Wednesday Police Chief Sloan Rowland announced that Cpl. Ben Cooper died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Mayor Ryan Stanley asked the community to rally behind the department.
We'll have more details in Thursday's edition of The Joplin Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A makeshift memorial for the fallen officer around a police car.
- A look back at the Joplin police officers who have died in the line of duty.
- Gridlock and resentment growing among Missouri senators.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
