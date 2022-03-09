Freeman Health System security guards Tyler Snyder (left) and Piper Divine on Wednesday place flowers and a U.S. flag on a squad car honoring Joplin police officers. One officer was killed and two others wounded Tuesday afternoon after answering a disturbance call to Northpark Crossing shopping center. Divine, a former Joplin Police Department employee, urged Joplin to hold everyone tight and keep them in their prayers. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK