In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load people being evacuated from Afghanistan onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

 MSgt. Donald R. Allen - hogp, U.S. Air Force

Today in the Globe newsroom we continued our look at how the current situation in Afghanistan affects two veterans invested in the fate of an interpreter's family.

Two Oklahomans who fought there said their optimism is fading after a week of unsuccessful attemps to rescue the family of a wartime interpreter who put his life on the line to keep one of them safe.

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe, as well as on our website at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • An Oklahoma man arrested for attacking a reporter during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
  • Winners announced in Missouri's drawings for prizes among vaccine recipients.
  • Five things you can do this weekend.

