Today in the Globe newsroom we continued our look at how the current situation in Afghanistan affects two veterans invested in the fate of an interpreter's family.
Two Oklahomans who fought there said their optimism is fading after a week of unsuccessful attemps to rescue the family of a wartime interpreter who put his life on the line to keep one of them safe.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe, as well as on our website at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- An Oklahoma man arrested for attacking a reporter during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
- Winners announced in Missouri's drawings for prizes among vaccine recipients.
- Five things you can do this weekend.
Have a wonderful evening, and we'll see you tomorrow — or later tonight, if you can't wait for headlines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.