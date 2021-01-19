The Joplin Board of Education will have two new faces on it come April.
Voters will decide among three candidates for two seats on the school board, each position with a three-year term. Those candidates are John Hird, Joshua Bard and Rylee Hartwell.
The winners of that race will succeed incumbents Lori Musser and Debbie Fort, neither of whom filed for reelection. Musser was first elected to the board in 2016. Fort was elected to the board in 2014 and again in 2018.
• Webb City: Four people have filed for two seats, each carrying a three-year term, on the school board. Incumbents Lisa Robinson and Jason Woodmansee will face challengers Grant T. Collings and Gretchen Shull in the April election. Both incumbents have served on the board since April 2009.
• Carl Junction: Only incumbents filed for the two three-year seats that will be open on the school board in April. They are Christie Hutcheson, who’s seeking her sixth term, and Kasey Cowger, who’s seeking his second term.
• Carthage: Three seats with terms of varying lengths will be on the school board ballot in April. Voters will choose two candidates for two three-year positions and one candidate for a one-year term to complete the unexpired term of board member Wayne Jones, who resigned last year.
Incumbents Bill Lasley and Lee Elliff Pound and challenger Nathan Scott seek election to the two three-year seats. Lasley is completing his first term on the board; Pound has served on the board since being appointed in September 2005.
Incumbent Ryan Collier, who was appointed to an unexpired seat last year, is seeking election to the remaining year of that post. He is the lone candidate for that seat.
• Neosho: Steffen Wiest and Dan Haskins, both incumbents, were the only candidates to file for their positions, which carry three-year terms. Wiest and Haskins were first elected in 2018.
Given the number of candidates in Carl Junction and Neosho, no school board elections required in April in those districts. Under Missouri law, no election is required in nonpartisan elections if the number of candidates filing is equal to the number of positions to be filled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.