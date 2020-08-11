As you can expect, news of Joe Biden's pick of a running mate swept through the newsroom today.
Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, was announced today as Biden's vice-presidential pic, making her the first Black woman to compete on a major political party's presidential ticket. Harris is a former rival of Biden — the two sparred during Harris' campaign for the presidency.
History aside, the announcement comes in the midst of a pandemic that has changed the election and virtually every other aspect of our lives:
- As the worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections passed 20 million, Russia has announced that it has approved a vaccine for the disease.
- The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences of the NCAA announced they will not play football this fall. That removes two of the five powerhouse conferences out for the season.
- Missouri's top health official talked more about the state's reluctance to institute any statewide mandates for masks or social distancing, despite the state being designated a "red zone" by the federal government.
You'll find more about those stories and more in tomorrow's edition, as well as a groundbreaking ceremony for a new tech center in Carthage, the availability of federal grants for COVID expenses and a veteran with a goal of speaking with as many governors as possible.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
