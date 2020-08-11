Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

In this June 16, 2020, photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., asks a question during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police use of force and community relations on on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has chosen Harris as his running mate.

 Tom Williams

As you can expect, news of Joe Biden's pick of a running mate swept through the newsroom today.

Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, was announced today as Biden's vice-presidential pic, making her the first Black woman to compete on a major political party's presidential ticket. Harris is a former rival of Biden — the two sparred during Harris' campaign for the presidency.

History aside, the announcement comes in the midst of a pandemic that has changed the election and virtually every other aspect of our lives:

  • As the worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections passed 20 million, Russia has announced that it has approved a vaccine for the disease.
  • The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences of the NCAA announced they will not play football this fall. That removes two of the five powerhouse conferences out for the season.
  • Missouri's top health official talked more about the state's reluctance to institute any statewide mandates for masks or social distancing, despite the state being designated a "red zone" by the federal government.

You'll find more about those stories and more in tomorrow's edition, as well as a groundbreaking ceremony for a new tech center in Carthage, the availability of federal grants for COVID expenses and a veteran with a goal of speaking with as many governors as possible.

We hope you have a relaxing evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.