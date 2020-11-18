Kansas governor issues new mask mandate as COVID cases surge

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic as her health secretary, Dr. Lee Norman, watches behind her at a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says the state's unified strategy for more aggressive testing won't work to curb the spread of the virus if people don't wear face masks and socially distance.

 John Hanna

COVID-19 continues to be a concern for the region, state and country, and certainly kept our attention today in the Globe's newsroom.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday issued a new mask order with the hopes of lessening the spread of the coronavirus in her state. The action comes after Kansas reported another record seven-day increase in new cases. The state's rolling average is now more than nine times higher than it was when her first order took effect in July.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of Joplin announced a special meeting of the City Council to discuss a mask ordinance similar to July's.

You can read more about this in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on joplinglobe.com, where we will also have reports about:

  • MSSU's men's basketball team playing without its coach because a family member tested positive for the disease.
  • Unemployment falling slightly from September to October.
  • Oklahoma state health officials rushing to figure out how to store doses of an incoming COVID-19 vaccine.

We made it over the hump, folks. We hope you have a pleasant evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.