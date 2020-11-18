COVID-19 continues to be a concern for the region, state and country, and certainly kept our attention today in the Globe's newsroom.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday issued a new mask order with the hopes of lessening the spread of the coronavirus in her state. The action comes after Kansas reported another record seven-day increase in new cases. The state's rolling average is now more than nine times higher than it was when her first order took effect in July.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of Joplin announced a special meeting of the City Council to discuss a mask ordinance similar to July's.
You can read more about this in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on joplinglobe.com, where we will also have reports about:
- MSSU's men's basketball team playing without its coach because a family member tested positive for the disease.
- Unemployment falling slightly from September to October.
- Oklahoma state health officials rushing to figure out how to store doses of an incoming COVID-19 vaccine.
We made it over the hump, folks. We hope you have a pleasant evening.
