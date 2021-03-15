Today in the Globe newsroom we watched the fight against COVID-19 continue.
Teachers and other school staff attended a vaccine clinic today at Freeman Health System, in connection with the state opening the next tier of vaccine eligibility. Today was the first day educators could receive the vaccine; previous tiers were saved for senior citizens, first responders and people with certain diseases.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature stories about:
- Actions taken by the Joplin City Council during its meeting Monday night.
- The Economic Security Corporation becoming elegible for a grant to fund its Head Start program.
- Connect2Culture partnering with a St. Louis concert hall for a series of virtual concerts.
We made it through Monday, folks. We hope your night is a pleasant one.
