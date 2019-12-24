CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The smell of sweets permeated the Asbell family home in Carl Junction last week as Krista Asbell raced through the kitchen, baking homemade pies in anticipation of the family's annual community Christmas dinner.
Asbell and her husband, Jake, have made it a holiday tradition to give back to the community that they has has given so much to them. Every year, the Asbell Foundation hosts a free Christmas dinner for the community and distributes toys to children through a program called Gifts of Giving.
“We’ve been blessed with the ability to give, and we felt like it’s a gift to be able to give,” Krista Asbell said.
The programs started years ago after a beloved family member died close to the holidays. Jeff Asbell, a local businessman who founded Asbell Excavating and Trucking in the '90s, died in a boat accident in September 2013 on Lake Cumberland near Monticello, Kentucky.
Jake Asbell said he had a close relationship with his father, who he described as a passionate individual who cared a lot about Carl Junction.
“He was a very dynamic guy and passionate about everything he got into,” Jake Asbell said of his father. “No matter what it was, he would go all out. He cared a lot about his employees and the community. A lot of the stuff that I like to do and try to do is to continue things that he started.”
Initially, the family was stricken with grief over their tragic loss and was unsure how to cope with it.
“The holidays came around, and it was really hard to look at the table with one chair empty,” Krista Asbell said. “We decided that the first step in healing would be to give back and bless others. We really felt called by God to do that.”
On Thanksgiving of that year, the Asbells went to eat at a restaurant because it was too painful to celebrate at their home. Krista Asbell said they were chatting about how fortunate they were to be able to eat out for Thanksgiving, and that’s when the idea for a community dinner struck.
“We looked at each other and knew that Carl Junction doesn’t do a Christmas dinner,” she said. “Jake said, ‘We need to do that. We can make it happen.’”
With the holidays quickly approaching, the Asbells knew they had to give back in some way. Jake Asbell called Carl Junction's police chief and asked if there were any children who still needed gifts through Shop With a Cop; he took all who were left.
'Helped us heal'
That's how the Asbell Foundation’s Gifts of Giving program was created six years ago. The foundation collects donations, toys and clothing from the community for area youngsters. This year, around 30 children received 150 gifts this week.
The community Christmas dinner was organized the following year, and it draws around 200 people annually. For the past two years, Woody’s Smokehouse BBQ has donated turkey and gravy for the event. Teams of volunteers help serve visitors food and drinks as if they were at a restaurant.
“We don’t want people to have to go through line with a tray,” Krista Asbell said. “It almost feels demeaning. This isn’t needs-based, and even with the people who don’t need it, let’s treat them like celebrities.”
Volunteers also deliver meals, and the Carl Junction Pharmacy has offered to take care of deliveries. Any leftovers are taken to the police and fire departments, as well as area shelters such as the Salvation Army in Joplin and Souls Harbor.
The Gifts of Giving and Christmas dinner programs are the family’s way of honoring Jeff Asbell’s memory while making a positive impact.
“If he were still around, I think he would be excited with how much it benefits the community,” Jake Asbell said. “The biggest part of our Christmas dinner that’s important to me is that it’s not just a needs-based deal. I think my dad would really appreciate it because it’s more about the community itself and not ostracizing people because they’re less fortunate.”
The Asbells said they encourage anyone who’s going through a difficult time to find a way to give back.
“Blessing others has helped us heal,” Krista Asbell said.
