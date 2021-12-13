Asphalt work will cause a shift in lanes Tuesday on a section of Maiden Lane from 10th Street to Junge Boulevard (13th Street).
Both northbound lanes will be closed for the day. Northbound traffic will move to the inside southbound lane.
Southbound traffic will use the outside lane, according to information from the city of Joplin.
The shift will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will allow for asphalt repair work to be done around the railroad tracks in that area.
