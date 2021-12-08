CARTHAGE, Mo. — Eighteen Carthage Technical Center students hoping to become educators gained experience in early childhood education by partnering with Parents As Teachers to host a Christmas Play Day on Tuesday.
The high school students are enrolled in the Carthage School District's Teach and Train program, led by coordinator Kristi Hodson and a family and consumer sciences teacher at the high school. Teach and Train is a three-course program for 10th, 11th and 12th grade students that focuses on the theory and practice of teaching and learning.
Hodson said Teach and Train is part of the high school’s grow-your-own initiative, where students learn firsthand everything it takes to become a teacher, a coach or a corporate trainer from Carthage teachers.
Grow-your-own campaigns are designed to help address teacher shortages by recruiting and preparing students for the education field with the goal of having them return to teach at the district.
“It starts with a Teach and Train seated class where they have a year’s worth of projects and learn about middle school development,” Hodson said. “This is our unit on early childhood — fine motor skills, large motor skills, hand-eye coordination and basics on cognitive development like shapes, letters, numbers. We coordinated with PAT for this Play Day, so that the kids learn the concepts in the classroom, and then we apply them.”
Carthage students transformed the district’s old physical educational building into a winter wonderland for the younger children this week, creating games and activities that correspond with the curriculum they’ve learned in the classroom.
“I think this is fantastic because it takes them from the classroom, and they get to see the kids learning and experiencing what they created,” Hodson said. “I feel like that’s very rewarding. It is for me as a teacher.”
The future educators were tasked with designing a play station that focuses on elements of early child development.
“Each station had to have a motor component and an educational component,” said Kamie Bourgault, Parents As Teachers director/coordinator. “The students worked in groups for a total of six stations. We’re expecting about 150 people. I would love to keep the Teach and Train students involved in our Play Days.”
Parents As Teachers is a free program for the Carthage School District that offers parents education and resources to help prepare their children for school. It serves more than 1,450 children from prenatal through their entry into kindergarten. PAT offers free screenings, referrals to preschool and other services.
“We help you track your child’s educational milestones to get them better prepared for kindergarten,” Bourgault said. “We help parents network and build a community of resources for families. These Play Days help the kiddos get out into the community and be active with other children.”
The Play Day provided education not only to the high school students but also to the parents. Express Rx of Carthage and Life Choices of Joplin offered free educational materials about COVID-19 vaccinations and sexual health during the event.
Marisa Stump, a mother of three, attended the event with her daughters, Ayla, 3, and Aura, 1. Stump said she joined the PAT program to learn more about her children’s development and described how they really enjoy the Play Days.
“It’s a lot of fun for our kids, and we love seeing how they’re growing,” she said. “Everyone at Parents As Teachers is so sweet.”
Santa Claus also made an appearance and distributed free children’s books in collaboration with the Carthage Family Literacy Council. Adi Mae Everheart, 3, had asked Santa for a Barbie toy and completed the Rudolph’s Run station where she had to crawl, match mittens and place her name on a Christmas tree.
“She really liked this station, and I know she wants to go to school,” said Krystal Everheart, her mother.
Karlee Moss, a 16-year-old junior in the Teach and Train program, was one of the group members who created the Rudolph’s Run station, which made the children use fine motor skills, gross motor skills and cognitive skills. This is her first year in the program where she has thought about teaching or running her own day care.
“I do want to work with this age group,” she said. “When I graduate, I want to go to Crowder college and then MSSU.”
Mikayla Hastings, a 16-year-old sophomore, said her three-person group wanted to create an obstacle course that was fun and incorporated several motor skills.
“With our maze, they have to crawl, which is one of the larger motor skills,” she said. “As they crawl, they have to unclip the first letter of their name and put it on the reindeer, which is more hand-eye coordination. They have to sort, and then they jump, an example of another large motor skill.”
Hastings said the Play Day has given her a better understanding of what age range she’d like to work with. She plans to attend college to study either pediatric medicine or to become an educator.
Carthage High School students in the tech center’s multimedia class also contributed, recording videos of the children, which will be edited and featured on their Tiger Talk News channel. Hailey Bryant, an 18-year-old senior in the media class, said she has had a blast watching her peers pursue their future careers in education.
“I think the Play Day, especially, is really cool for the other students because they get really into it and ask the kids questions,” she said. “You can see how passionate they’ll be about their jobs.”
Carly Simpson, an 18-year-old senior in the media class, said the recent expansion at the Carthage South Tech Center has allowed them to make higher quality videos and access more equipment. She said they plan to upload videos of the Christmas Play Day on their Facebook page.
“This has been a lot of fun, and it’s super cute to watch the kids,” she said.
