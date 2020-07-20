Jasper County Circuit Court is set to hold its first jury trial this week since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a constriction of court operations.
It is a domestic assault case in which the alleged victim suffered a spinal cord injury.
The trial of Javonta D. Razor is scheduled to begin Wednesday. Testimony will not be heard inside a courtroom at the Jasper County Courts Building. The trial instead is being held in the former Joplin Public Library building at 300 S. Main St. The location will permit the court to maintain social distancing among officials, parties, attorneys, witnesses, spectators and those called for jury duty.
Razor, 24, of Joplin, is charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault and single counts of armed criminal action, stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest in an alleged Dec. 23 attack of 33-year-old Chantel Ring inside her home on North Joplin Avenue.
Ring testified at a preliminary hearing in January that her spinal cord was cut when she was stabbed in the back during the attack by her former roommate. She told the court at that time that all she could recall about the incident was falling to the floor and later regaining consciousness as police officers arrived.
She testified from a wheelchair at the hearing because she could no longer walk due to her injury.
Ring told the court that she had been a friend of Razor and that he had lived with her for a period until some issues between them led to her asking him to move out. She testified that she could not recall much of what happened the night she was stabbed, including how she was stabbed or who called police.
"So you didn't see what happened?" she was asked by Razor's attorney.
"No," she told the court.
But Prosecutor Theresa Kenney called police Detective Wes Massey to testify that he took a statement from her at the hospital after the attack and she told him that Razor came over to pick up some belongings that he'd left there and began accusing her of having pornography in her house. The detective said she told him that Razor began assaulting her and stabbed her in the back with a kitchen knife.
He then allegedly took her car keys and left in her vehicle.
The prosecutor also played a 911 tape at the preliminary hearing on which the defendant allegedly can be heard asking for an ambulance to be sent to the address. The male caller identified himself to the dispatcher as "John Smith."
