Assistance is available for eligible Missourians who need help paying their outstanding rent and utility bills because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Mike Parson in mid-February signed a bill that provides more than $324 million in funding for rental and utility assistance for Missourians. Through the program, renters across Missouri can receive assistance with past-due rent and utility bills dating back to April 2020 and up to three months of future rent and energy expenses. The SAFHR program is administered through Missouri’s Housing Development Commission and funded through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the U.S. Department of Treasury.
To qualify for SAFHR, an individual must currently live in a residential rental property in Missouri and have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income. In addition, a tenant must be receiving unemployment benefits or have experienced a reduction in household income and incurred significant costs or financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.
Applications for assistance are available through Sept. 30. Rental assistance requests are expected to be processed first, and utility assistance requests began to be processed this month.
Among those who could qualify for the program are Spire Missouri residential customers who need helping paying their outstanding utility bills, the natural gas company recently announced.
"With so many people experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic, help with rental and utility expenses is critical to our customers and communities," said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri, in a statement. "Fortunately, there are many great resources available through the State Assistance for Housing Relief program to assist people with past-due bills when they need it most."
Details: mohousingresources.com/safhr.
