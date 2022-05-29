A possible collision between the Earth and a trail of debris from a disintegrating comet could produce a huge meteor shower with a swarm of large particles creating trails across the sky Monday night and Tuesday morning — or it could produce nothing at all.
Such is the challenge of predicting meteor showers, especially new ones without a lot of historic observations, according to astronomers.
Several astronomical publications are saying the time around midnight Monday and into Tuesday morning is the time to go out and watch the northern and northeastern sky for possible streaks of light.
The website space weather.com said in an article Wednesday: “Multiple forecasters agree that a meteor shower could erupt on May 31, 2022, when Earth runs into one or more debris streams from Comet 73P Schwassmann-Wachman 3. The display could be as intense as a meteor storm (1,000 or more meteors per hour) or as weak as nothing at all. No one knows how much debris is inside the approaching streams so meteor rates are hard to estimate.”
The article cites a paper by Joe Rao, a lecturer at the Hayden Planetarium in New York.
In his paper, Rao said Comet 73P disintegrated in its orbit around the sun in 1995, leaving a debris trail of tiny dust particles in its wake that the Earth might encounter during the overnight hours of May 30 and May 31, 2022.
“On that night, a meteor shower might erupt ranking with the January Quadrantids or December Geminids; annual displays which are normally the richest of the year,” Rao wrote. “Yet, there is also a small chance of something extraordinary — perhaps one of the most dramatic meteor displays since the spectacular Leonid showers which occurred around the turn of this century, with a large fraction of the meteors being bright. Or perhaps, visually, nothing at all will be seen.”
In his paper’s conclusion, Rao said the planet may miss the debris trail entirely, or it could hit the trail but the meteors could enter the Earth’s atmosphere at such a slow speed that they might be nearly impossible to see.
The new moon phase is Monday, so there will be no moonlight to drown out the meteors, and the current weather forecast for the Joplin area is for clear skies overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Spaceweather.com recommends finding a dark place to watch the sky starting around 11 p.m. to let your eyes adjust to the darkness.
The meteors will emanate from a point in the sky near the bright star Arcturus in the constellation Bootes. The two are easy to find on most star-finder smartphone apps.
In emails to the Globe, Rao said: “I tell people you’ve got to get to a dark spot for this shower.
“The Leonids are well known and they hit the Earth head on. We go in one direction around the sun, the Leonids are coming from the other direction and so even a pea-sized particle at 72 kilometers a second — 45 miles per second — a tiny thing like that is going to create a tremendous trail in the sky.
“These meteors on Monday, they’re following us. They’re not hitting us head on, so only the ones that have enough speed to catch up to us and come through the atmosphere are going to make a streak. They’re going to be much much slower that the Leonids and at that speed they’re only hitting us at 10 miles a second as opposed to 45 miles to the second for the Leonids, so if that’s the case, we can’t hope for little pea-sized particles to make a trail, we need bigger pieces. That’s another thing I suggest, if the comet broke up, then there must be bigger pieces out there and that’s hopefully what will be part of the display on Monday night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.