Downplaying her longevity as “completely out of my hands,” Joplin’s Gail Boatman, who turns 107 on March 4, is doing what she can to survive another worldwide pandemic.
Boatman, who now lives at Spring River Christian Village in Joplin, was born on a farm in 1914, her large family having just escaped the dangerous buildup to World War I in their native Germany to relocate in Yuma, Colorado. Soon after, the 4-year-old faced a far more dangerous threat than the man-made horrors of war — the flu.
“I grew up very conscious of the epidemic — it was a part of our lives,” she said of the 1918 influenza pandemic, which lingered for two years and infected 500 million people and killed 20 million to 50 million people, mostly the young and the old.
Describing it as a “horrible thing,” she said that “people everywhere were dying like flies,” and the fear and sickness gripping the world at that time “was all I knew” at such a young age.
“I was afraid of the flu, of course,” she said, noting there were no federal or state mandates to wear masks or to keep one's distance from others back then. “We’d never even heard of (wearing) masks," she said. "It was a different day.”
Her mother, who was pregnant with her sister at the time, came down with the flu and fever, “and we thought she and the baby would both die." Losing a mother at such a tender age “isn’t a good way for a little 4-year-old kid like me to have to go through,” Boatman said.
Her sister was born “with spots on her body — it was very scary” to look at, partly because not much was known at the time about the rampaging sickness, she said. Both mother and baby survived.
Boatman said it was likely a combination of their isolated living on the farm and the strict Christian upbringing her parents followed that saved her life and the lives of her siblings.
“We were Christians and we lived by the Bible, and the book of Deuteronomy tells us to wash hands with running water and soap, and to keep hands away from our mouths, and (my parents) were very strict about us doing that," she said. "That saved us.”
What her parents gleaned from the Bible is in many ways what officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging present-day Americans to do when it comes to health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
At the age of 13, Boatman left the farm to live with her sister in California so she could care for her niece and nephew. Because of her experience growing up during the 1918 pandemic, the move didn’t scare her like it would most kids her age.
“I boarded the train, and my dad had told me, 'You talk to the conductor and tell him to put you by a window close to the bathroom and the dining room,’ and ‘Keep your purse covered up and don’t talk with strangers.’ So that’s what I did. I went all the way (to Orange Beach, California) and I never cried once and I just listened to the car ‘click-click-click’ on the railroad tracks.”
Having only seen a tiny portion of northeastern Colorado, she was amazed by the expanse of the American West, the trees, the mountains and the sandy desert. When she reached California, “I remember thinking, ‘This is heaven.’ You could pick oranges off the trees and pick flowers from these big orchards.”
The closest she came to experiencing that same shiver of fear she’d grown accustomed to during the 1918 pandemic occurred on Dec. 7, 1941, the day of the attack on Pearl Harbor. In Orange County, there was a great fear then that what happened in distant Hawaii could just as easily happen on the West Coast.
“We were told when the air raid alarm sirens went off and … the big lights went up into the skies … to go the basement,” Boatman said. “Everybody was afraid. You saw people dragging their kids — half-dressed, one shoe off” down the streets and “everybody was crying.”
She met and married Don Earl Boatman in San Bernardino, California — “he was handsome and tall, and I just thought he was the perfect guy for me,” she said. In 1952, they moved to Joplin in along with their children, Roger and Dona. Don Boatman became the third president of the Ozark Christian College — then Ozark Bible College — and helped it grow from 86 students in 1952 to 803 students at the end of his 27-year presidency in 1979. Gail Boatman, 38 at the time of the move, raised her children and worked for 10 years as a receptionist for a Joplin pediatrician.
The couple were living together at Spring River when he died from cancer on April 8, 2006, at the age of 91.
On her 100th birthday in 2014, Gail Boatman was still walking up and down the retirement village’s hallway, something she’d done with her husband at her side for more than 25 years. She also did more than two hours of tai chi and has written articles that have been published in various Christian publications. Though she is classified as legally blind, she writes and types her own letters.
When Boatman’s son, Roger, heard that, he just chuckled. “Whenever I see my doctor, I always say I’m grateful for (my mother’s) good genes.”
At 106, she received her second COVID-19 vaccination shot this week. Though Spring River has been hit hard by 21 deaths from the virus, she hasn’t had a single sniffle or cough.
“There was never a question” about receiving the vaccination, Boatman said Monday. “A lot of people don’t want (the shots). But it pays to have knowledge and to have an education. I would never turn it down. The (horrors of the 1918 flu) taught me that." Overall, she said, "I have been blessed all my life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.