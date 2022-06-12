CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The efforts of a U.S. Navy veteran from Carl Junction to see others like him honored have paid off and thousands of people will drive by the results every day starting sometime this summer.
Legislation passed the Missouri House and Senate in the session that ended in May designating Missouri Highway 171 from the Stone’s Corner roundabout to Route Z entering Carl Junction as the Atomic Veterans Memorial Highway. Missouri state Rep. Bob Bromley said he expects the governor will sign the bill in the next few days.
Bernie Crosby, a Carl Junction veteran who witnessed a series of high-altitude nuclear weapons tests from the deck of an aircraft carrier in October and November 1962, has pushed hard for the designation for about 20 years and those efforts paid off in the 2022 legislative session with the help of a friend and two area lawmakers.
“One word I don’t like is ‘can’t,’” Crosby said. “I was told you can’t do that. That’s like hollering sick ‘em to a hound dog for me, so I was talking to a lady in my doctor’s office. Her name is Teresa McNaught. We got into a discussion, and she said I’ve got somebody I want to put you in contact with. Her name is Ann Kelley. State Rep. Ann Kelley took it and ran with it. Without those two ladies, this still wouldn’t be done.”
McNaught said she and Crosby had become friends over the years, and he liked to chat and tell stories.
One day, he was talking about his efforts to get the state to recognize the atomic veterans.
“Something was mentioned that he’d been trying to get this for a long time, he had talked to different people in different influences and just kept hitting walls all the time,” McNaught said in a telephone interview. “I go to church with Ann Kelley, and Ann has helped me, and I know she’s helped other people with things, she just goes above and beyond, and helps people so much. I said let me send her a message and see if she knows an avenue we could take. I sent the message ... and the rest is history. They started back and forth, and she (Kelley) started moving things. It was like boom, and things started happening.”
Kelley pointed Crosby in the right direction and helped him fill out paperwork and gather signatures for a petition. She also got Bromley to work on the legislation.
“Since he’s in Bob’s district and Bob’s on the transportation committee, I told Bob he had to file the bill,” Kelley said. “There are two ways you can go about getting a road named. One is through the special joint committee and transportation, which was passed. But that way the sign is only good for 20 years before it has to be reconsidered. We got it passed through legislation which leaves the sign up indefinitely, which is what we really wanted.”
Trinity was the code name for the first test of an atomic bomb on July 16, 1945, in the desert southeast of Socorro, New Mexico.
Until 1962, many of these tests were underwater, on the surface, on the ground or high in the atmosphere. In 1962, the U.S. ended above ground testing and conducted tests only underground in the Nevada desert.
The National Association of Atomic Veterans was formed in 1979 “for the purpose of allowing the Atomic Veterans community to speak, with a single voice, to their inability to get a fair hearing related to their developing (radiogenic) health issues that may have been precipitated by their exposure to “ionizing” radiation while participating in a nuclear weapon test detonation, or a “post-test” event,” according to the group’s website, https://www.naav.com.
Crosby serves as the state commander of the Missouri chapter of the NAAV.
Crosby’s service
Crosby, who was born and grew up in the tiny town of Coy, just west of Anderson in McDonald County, joined the U.S. Navy in 1959 at the age of 26.
He was married and had a family, but Crosby said the Navy was a good job in a time when jobs were hard to find, and a chance to learn a new skill.
“It sounded like a good thing to do,” Crosby said. “I went in for the educational part, I was in engineering, and I was an electrician’s mate. We took care of all the electric motors, and anything run by electricity, we took care of. I went in with the intentions of staying for 20 years but I was gone so much, I had a wife and three kids, and they didn’t even know about these nuclear tests.”
Crosby was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Princeton, an Essex class carrier named for a light carrier that had been sunk in 1944 by a Japanese bomber during the U.S. invasion of the Philippines and the Battle of Leyte Gulf.
Crosby’s USS Princeton was built to carry fighters, bombers and torpedo planes, and served as an attack carrier during the Korean War.
Soon after he joined her crew, the Princeton was converted to carry helicopters and a Marine Corps airborne strike force.
They carried some of the first Army and Marine Corps helicopters to Vietnam at the start of that war, and they thought they were on their way to home when they were diverted to a tiny group of islands southwest of Hawaii called the Johnston Islands.
There they served as the flagship of a group of ships observing a monthlong series of atmospheric nuclear tests called Operation Dominic.
Crosby said he spent much of his time below decks at his duty station, but he was on deck for a few of the blasts.
“Some of us had goggles and some of us didn’t,” Crosby said. “We’d sit with our backs to the explosion and then we were supposed to put our heads between our knees, close our eyes and put our hands over our eyes, but I had to peek. Have you ever taken a flashlight when you were a kid and put your hand over it at night and you can see through your skin? That’s how it looked even with your eyes closed. The guy in front of me got an X-ray for free. I could see his bones.”
Crosby said he and his shipmates didn’t know anything about radiation, but they were issued tags, like name tags, and instructed to put them on their shirts before each test when they were on deck during a test.
“They took all of our cameras away from us and gave us dosimeters to see how much radiation we got,” Crosby said. “For some unknown reason they got lost.
“The Navy taught me a lot of things; I’m not disgruntled because I served in the Navy. They taught me how to take care of myself and I had a good job. I would have liked to have the job I had in the Navy outside the Navy.”
Treason and fines
The military estimates that 400,000 servicemen and others were exposed to radiation during atomic tests over the decades.
The men were sworn to secrecy and threatened with fines and even jail time if they talked about their experiences.
It wasn’t until 1996 that Congress approved the Nuclear Radiation Secrecy Agreements Act, allowing atomic veterans to talk without fear of treason charges and fines.
Crosby said he was fortunate in that he has had no ill health effects because of his exposure to radiation, but he has friends who had problems.
“I’ve got two guys in Springfield that I’ve been talking to who were there the same time I was,” Crosby said. “Both those guys had children who were affected by the radiation. I didn’t. I had all my kids before I went into the Navy.”
Crosby said he learned that states such as Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas had created memorial highways honoring atomic veterans, so he went to work to get a highway in Missouri designated.
“I think we’re losing our history every day and if we can get those signs out there and make people stop and think, I’d be glad to stop and talk and answer anybody’s questions about what I know about it. I don’t know everything but it’s a big deal to me to honor these guys that sacrificed. That’s what they did, they sacrificed their time, they sacrificed their health, some of them sacrificed their lives and the lives of their children because of the health problems they had.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.