The cancellation of email services by one of the Joplin area's largest internet service providers may affect readers' ability to access Globe subscriptions or receive newsletters.
Sparklight, formerly known as Cable One, announced it will discontinue email services to its customers on Dec. 9. After that date, users with email addresses with "cableone.net," "sparklight.com" or any other domain provided by the company will no longer receive emails.
Globe readers with online subscriptions use email addresses as the foundation of their accounts. Sparklight's cancellation means that those readers will need to create new accounts, said Circulation Director Jack Kaminsky.
Though a subscriber's ability to use a Sparklight email address to log in will not change, they will no longer receive notifications from the Globe such as password change requests, E-Edition notifications or other communications, Kaminsky said.
Once readers have a new email established, they should call our subscriber services department at 417-782-2626 to make the change. This change must be done by Globe personnel, and cannot be done online, Kaminsky said.
Sparklight's email decision also affects subscribers and non-subscribers who receive Globe email notifications, such as Breaking News, Morning Headlines, Editors' Evening Update and Friday Feel-goods. Once readers have a new email established, they will need to sign up again for those emails under their new email address.
In an email to users, Sparklight said customers have drifted from its email services because they need something more robust than the company is able to provide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.