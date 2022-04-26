FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. A new court filing from the ex-wife of former Gov. Greitens accuses him of "unhinged" and "erratic" behavior. The filing from Sheena Greitens is part of a child custody case. Greitens is now a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Several of his opponents called on him to resign last month after Sheena Greitens, in another document, accused him of abusing her and their two sons.