Today in the Globe newsroom we sharpened our legal skills.
The Joplin High School Constitution Team got some professional help preparing for an upcoming state competition. Attorney Scott Voorhees ran the students through a mock court hearing.
We'll have more on this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Air service through Skywest remaining a mystery.
- The latest developments in a murder trial.
- The upcoming Seasonal Choral Flourish concert.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
