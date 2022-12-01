JHS Constitution Team

Joplin High School Constitution team members (from left) Jeana Compton, Wyatt Hensley, Grayden Cravens, Ellie Benfield, Elijah Neville and Ami Riechman-Bennett present their positions Tuesday to Joplin attorney Scott Vorhees. The exercise was in preparation for the team's participation in the state's constitutional competition. Vorhees was a member of the team in 1993. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we sharpened our legal skills. 

The Joplin High School Constitution Team got some professional help preparing for an upcoming state competition. Attorney Scott Voorhees ran the students through a mock court hearing. 

