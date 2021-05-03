NEOSHO, Mo. — A consignment auction set for Saturday will benefit the Friends of Newton County Fair Board.
The auction will feature consignments of autos, boats, farm machinery, sporting goods, lawnmowers, construction equipment, cattle and more. It will be run by Bob Lasswell, of Venture Group Auctions, according to a press release — Lasswell will donate all his commissions for the fundraiser.
The auction will be held at 10 a.m. at the Newton County Fairgrounds, located at 700 Field Ave.
Donations and other auction items are still being sought. People with items for consignment may submit those item from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting Wednesday at the fairgrounds. Items sold on consignment will have a selling fee deducted from the final price, or a no-sale fee of $25.
Friends of the Newton County Fair Board is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that raises money to finance building improvements at the fairgrounds.
Details: 417-850-5444, 417-592-4560.
