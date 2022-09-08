Auditions for "The Bold, the Young and the Murdered" by Don Zolidis will be held at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 26-27, at Joplin Little Theatre, 3009 W. First St.
The production will be directed by Marilyn Bouldin. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.
The play centers on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Young," which is in its last days. Performance dates will be Nov. 16-20.
Details: 417-623-3638.
