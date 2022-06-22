Auditions are to be held soon for the lead role of vocalist Dolly Connolly in "A Ragtime Salute to Percy Wenrich," to be staged during the celebration of Joplin's 150th birthday.
Wenrich, born in 1880 in Joplin, became a nationally known ragtime and popular music composer and performer who called himself "The Joplin Kid." He wrote a number of ragtime hits and ballads, including “Sail Along Silv’ry Moon,” “Moonlight Bay” and "Put On Your Old Grey Bonnet," which was tabbed as Joplin's official song.
His first bestseller was an instrumental number called “The Smiler,” published in 1907. He subtitled it “A Joplin Rag” in honor of his hometown.
Wenrich met Dolly Connolly, one of the most popular female vaudeville singers, in 1905. They married a year later and performed as a duo on vaudeville circuits into the late 1920s.
The local performances of "A Ragtime Salute" are designated by the Joplin Celebrations Commission to be a premiere event during the city's sesquicentennial, and the production is being sponsored by the Stanley family.
A Joplin native who is known for his ragtime performances, Steve Spracklen, is organizing the show, according to Patrick Tuttle, the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau director who, along with community historian Brad Belk, works with the celebrations commission.
He said in a statement that auditions for the Dolly Connelly role will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9, and Saturday, July 16, at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 501 W. Fourth St. The show is to be staged in April.
Wenrich wrote music for Connolly, and his 1911 hit, “Red Rose Rag," became one of her signature songs.
An expert in the history of vaudeville, David Soren of the University of Arizona, described Connolly as a singer with a contralto voice and a wide vocal range who could sing low notes powerfully, according to information provided by the CVB.
“She also was stunningly beautiful and always dressed in the latest, most elaborate fashions of the time, similar to a Ziegfeld star such as Lillian Lorraine, and was not above posing in a saucy manner smoking a cigarette and hiking up her skirt to show off a little leg,” Soren said in describing Connolly.
A performance stipend or travel expenses for the person selected to perform Connolly's role will be negotiated with the Joplin Celebrations Commission, Tuttle said.
Those auditioning for the part of Connolly should be prepared to sing “Red Rose Rag” and/or “Moonlight Bay.” Go to https://celebratejoplin.com/media to find the sheet music and MP3 audio files of the songs.
To schedule an audition, contact Spracklen at stespr555@aol.com.
