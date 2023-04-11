MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge has sentenced a 19-year-old defendant to 12 years in prison in convictions on charges of taking pornographic photos of a 19-month-old girl and posting them online.
Dominick A. Phinney, of Aurora, pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a single count of promoting child pornography in a plea deal dismissing two related counts of possession of child pornography.
Judge David Cole assessed Phinney three concurrent terms of 12 years in accordance with the plea agreement.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force states that Phinney took two pornographic photos of the girl July 31, 2021, and posted them a month later on SmugMug, a photo-sharing website.
SmugMug reported the distribution of the material to law enforcement a little more than a week later, and an investigative subpoena was served to identify the subscriber at the IP address from which they were sent.
A search warrant served Oct. 21, 2021, at the defendant's home in Aurora when no one was home turned up no evidence, according to the affidavit. But a second search warrant executed the same day at a residence in Barry County where the photos were believed to have been taken helped identify the child and develop Phinney as a suspect in the creation and distribution of the photos.
More than 50 images of child pornography, including the two posted photos and a third photo of the girl, were discovered on the phone, according to authorities.
