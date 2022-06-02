Tulsa Medical Building Shooting

Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday.

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked deeper into a Tulsa shooting. 

On Wednesday a man gunned down a doctor he blamed for continued back pain after surgery, as well as three others, before turning the gun on himself. Authorities announced more details about the shooting Thursday.

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • How local officials are reacting to a series of recent fatal shootings.
  • A Joplin police captain honored by a national group for his bravery.
  • Naming rights donors announced for a Neosho performing arts center. 

We hope you have a peaceful evening.

