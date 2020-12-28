NOEL, Mo. — Local fire departments responded Monday morning to reports of a fire at the African Grocery Store, 300 Main St. in downtown Noel.
The store, which opened in 2011, has become a hub where the Somali community gathers, according to Globe archives. The store sells various garments including scarves, prayer rugs and Somali food.
Hundreds of Somalis have settled in Noel since 2009. Somalia, which has been torn by a civil war for decades, has driven out more than 1 million refugees from the country.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
