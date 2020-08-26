NEOSHO, Mo. — Local law enforcement authorities say Facebook posts regarding a purported kidnapping and sex trafficking ring operating in Newton County are exaggerated and apparently based on little more than one false report made to Neosho police and a second report that the prosecutor says lacks sufficient evidence to charge as even a misdemeanor offense.
Neosho police received a report on Monday that a 22-year-old woman had been followed out of a store in Neosho on Sunday and kidnapped as she was putting groceries in her vehicle. She told police that two men in their 30s forced her into the back of a vehicle, blindfolded her and tied her hands together with string. The woman claimed she was held for an hour and a half by her kidnappers before they returned her to her vehicle at the store unharmed.
Detectives looking into the matter were unable to confirm her story from store surveillance video, and the woman admitted she had made up the story when confronted with information the investigators had gathered, according to a news release from the Neosho Police Department.
In fact, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the misdemeanor count of making a false report that was filed on the woman Tuesday, she acknowledged that she had not even gone shopping at the store.
On Tuesday, the Newton County Sheriff's Department received a report of a 17-year-old girl who had been held against her will the previous night at a residence. The sheriff's office arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of third-degree kidnapping, a misdemeanor offense.
Sheriff Chris Jennings said the girl reported having been held there by virtue of a statement the male acquaintance made to her and nothing more.
"Basically, he just told her she was not leaving," Jennings said. "There was nothing physical, no threats."
That's why it was a misdemeanor that the sheriff's office was seeking, he said.
Newton County Prosecutor Will Lynch said the matter remained under review on Wednesday without any charge filed.
"I do not anticipate filing a charge at this time due to insufficient evidence," Lynch said.
