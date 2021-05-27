COLUMBUS, Kan. — The girlfriend of one of the two inmates who escaped Monday night from the Cherokee County Jail has been charged with aiding in the break.
Tasha (Young) Taylor, 26, of Weir, was arrested Thursday morning following execution of a search warrant at her home. Sheriff David Groves said Taylor is the girlfriend of Mark Gerald Hopkins II.
She was taken into custody on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated escape (two counts), felony aiding a fugitive (two counts) and obstructing justice as part of an ongoing investigation.
The two inmates who escaped from the jail in Columbus remained at-large as of Thursday, and officials are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading up to their capture.
Hopkins, 30, and Michael Martsolf, 34, were cited as missing about 11 p.m. Monday from the county jail.
Hopkins was arrested in June 2020 in connection with the slayings of 27-year-old Blaze Swank, of rural Scammon, and Kylan Shields, 20, of Pittsburg. Martsolf was being held on felony drug charges.
“Considering their alleged crimes and their history, we are considering them to be dangerous and possibly armed,” Groves said.
Groves told the Globe on Thursday that the men escaped through a weakened part of a cell and made their way up to the roof, where they jumped off.
“They were able to compromise the structural integrity of one of the upper level cells, and then they were able to get into a service area with plumbing, went out through an upper level window onto the roof and jumped off the roof,” said Groves.
Charges of aggravated escape from custody were filed Tuesday for both inmates in Cherokee County District Court. Authorities have also found the white 2008 Honda Accord that fled local law enforcement near the jail.
“We have since recovered that vehicle, and we’re no longer looking for it,” said Groves. “It had not been reported stolen.”
In addition to the sheriff's investigators, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Tri-State Major Case Squad and federal authorities are continuing their search for the inmates.
“We’ve had great responses from local, state and federal authorities cooperating and sharing resources to help further the investigation,” said Groves. “Some of the leads we’ve been getting led us to execute the search warrant in Wier, and from that, we’ve gathered additional information and evidence. The investigation is really progressing.”
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at 620-429-3992. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 888777. Just type 'tip cherokee' followed by the information you have to provide.
